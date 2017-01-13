WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)

Inaugural planners have released the lineup for Donald Trump’s welcome celebration on the eve of his swearing-in. The headliners include country star Toby Keith, singer Jennifer Holliday and actor Jon Voight.

Trump’s team says other performers include the rock band 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood and RaviDrums.

The groups will be performing in a free “welcome celebration” concert at the Lincoln Memorial that will be available for live broadcast.

Trump himself will speak during the program as well. And the concert will feature fireworks and military bands.

Trump’s inaugural planners have had trouble booking top-name celebrities for his inaugural events.

Prior to the welcome celebration, a separate Voices of the People program will feature groups from around the country such as high school bands, choirs and pipe and drum groups.

Singer Jackie Evancho says she hopes people will set aside politics while she’s performing the national anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration “and just think about the pretty song.”

Evancho says in an interview for “CBS Sunday Morning” she hopes her performance will bring people together and “make everyone forget about rivals and politics for a second.”

The 16-year-old singer has caught some criticism for agreeing to sing at the inauguration. But she rejects the idea she is tacitly accepting Trump’s agenda or intolerance for LGBT rights.

Her sister, Juliet Evancho, was born Jacob and is transgender.

Juliet Evancho tells CBS her sister “is singing for our country and it’s an honor for her to be singing in front of so many people.”