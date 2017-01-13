JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Corinne Sanderson nominated for Youngstown school board president



Published: Fri, January 13, 2017 @ 5:42 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown school board members kicked off the continuation its Tuesday reorganization meeting today with the nomination of Corinne Sanderson as board president.

"She would serve us well as our leader and our president," said board member Jackie Adair.

Today's meeting follows a three-hour reorganization meeting in which board members continue to try to choose a president and vice president. Nominations for vice president have not yet happened. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m.

Brenda Kimble served as president in 2016.

"[Sanderson] is quite capable of guiding us in bringing the dignity this school board has lost in the last couple of years," Adair said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes