YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown school board members kicked off the continuation its Tuesday reorganization meeting today with the nomination of Corinne Sanderson as board president.

"She would serve us well as our leader and our president," said board member Jackie Adair.

Today's meeting follows a three-hour reorganization meeting in which board members continue to try to choose a president and vice president. Nominations for vice president have not yet happened. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m.

Brenda Kimble served as president in 2016.

"[Sanderson] is quite capable of guiding us in bringing the dignity this school board has lost in the last couple of years," Adair said.