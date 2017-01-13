CHICAGO (AP) — The president of the Chicago Police Board says she's supportive of a Justice Department report detailing reforms needed in the Chicago Police Department.

Lori Lightfoot gave a news conference today after the Justice Department released the findings of its yearlong civil-rights investigation of the department.

She says what's needed next is leadership from the mayor's office and cooperation from the union that represents Chicago police officers.

The Justice Department report recommends the police department improve transparency, training and accountability for bad officers. Lightfoot says the recommendations mirror those made by the Chicago Police Accountability Task Force, which she also heads.

The city created the task force in 2015 to create a plan to overhaul the police department. The police board is an independent civilian body that oversees certain police activities.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch says negotiations between the Justice Department and the city of Chicago to implement police reforms will continue after Donald Trump becomes president next week.

Lynch did not mention Trump or his attorney general nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions, by name during a news conference announcing the findings. But she said her office and city officials have agreed that the reform efforts will continue "regardless of who sits at the top of the Justice Department."