YOUNGSTOWN

Visual and Performing Arts students at Chaney High School find freedom to express themselves in a new musical composition and recording class.

Tracy Schuler Vivo, VPA coordinator, said the idea for the class came when she was looking for ways to use everyone’s artistic talents – both students and teachers.

“We just have so many great, talented people here,” she said.

The “grassroots project,” said Schuler Vivo, contains 10 students of varying musical interests including instrumental and vocal skills. Together, the students feed off one another and have successfully completed six tracks of music.

The goal is to make a CD.

