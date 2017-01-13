CAMPBELL — A city woman was arraigned today in Campbell Municipal Court after police said she tampered with a city water meter.

Pamela Gurd, 45, faces misdemeanor charges of tampering and criminal damaging, along with two felony theft charges.

Police believe Gurd broke the meter at a Neoka Drive home in order to steal several thousand dollars worth of water.

Gurd posted her $2,500 bond and will appear in court Jan. 20 for a preliminary hearing.