Campbell woman charged with stealing water



Published: Fri, January 13, 2017 @ 6:40 p.m.

CAMPBELL — A city woman was arraigned today in Campbell Municipal Court after police said she tampered with a city water meter.

Pamela Gurd, 45, faces misdemeanor charges of tampering and criminal damaging, along with two felony theft charges.

Police believe Gurd broke the meter at a Neoka Drive home in order to steal several thousand dollars worth of water.

Gurd posted her $2,500 bond and will appear in court Jan. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

