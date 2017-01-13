CAMPBELL — The Campbell Police Department has sealed off its evidence room amid an investigation into a former police officer.

Former police Sgt. Dave Taybus resigned after being placed on paid administrative leave Dec. 29 pending an internal investigation.

The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s office this week requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigate Taybus. The allegations against Taybus relate to his handling of evidence, Campbell Law Director Brian Macala said.

Representatives from the BCI were at the police department this week.

Campbell Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik, who was sworn-in last Friday, spoke with The Vindicator on Tuesday, but has since not returned repeated requests for comment about the status of the evidence room.

Mayor Nick Phillips said Puskarcik is in the process of obtaining his certification through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. The certification would give Puskarcik powers of arrest. Phillips said Puskarcik lacked the certification in Ohio because the chief’s previous police job was in Florida.