BOARDMAN — A New Middletown woman faces an assault charge after she allegedly attacked someone at a township restaurant.

Samantha Frye, 23, of Carousel Woods Drive turned herself in to township police on a misdemeanor assault warrant Thursday, according to a police report.

The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 31 at the Blue Wolf Tavern on U.S. Route 224.

When asked by a police officer at the scene about a report he had received that she assaulted someone, Frye reportedly admitted that she punched a woman at the bar because she recognized her as an acquaintance who "had relations with two of her [Frye's] ex-boyfriends."

Frye reportedly told police that she "only punched her [the victim] one time because she's a bodybuilder and one time is all it took to knock her out."

She also told police that they would do the same thing "if we had the same circumstances happen to us," according to the report.

At the time of the incident, Frye was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.