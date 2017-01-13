Staff report

WARREN

The do-over to hire a new executive director of the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District has produced 24 candidates, nine more than applied the first time.

The deadline to apply was today.

Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka, a member of the search committee, sought the do-over, saying he was not notified when the committee began its work, causing him to miss the meetings.

Polivka also argued someone with at least seven years of experience in waste management should be considered despite not having a bachelor’s degree.

That describes Terry Nicopolis, the former director of Warren’s Environmental Services Department, who applied but was not eligible initially because he has no bachelor’s degree.

After Polivka’s comments, the district changed the qualifications.

