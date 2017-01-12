YOUNGSTOWN — The YWCA of Youngstown is accepting rental applications for two units in its newest housing program, Liberation Station, at its offices at 25 W. Rayen Ave.

The Kensington Avenue units, four-bedroom and two-bedroom, will be available as early as February. Interested individuals will be placed on a waiting list, officials said.

To be considered, families must be at or below 60 percent of area median income, at risk of being homeless, need handicap accessibility, and have an income. Preference will be given to veterans. Utilities will be the responsibility of tenants.

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program vouchers and Section 8 tenant-based voucher will be accepted.

Each unit includes a security system and energy-efficient appliances and heating system.