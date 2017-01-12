JOBS
Youngstown magistrate announces run for city judge



Published: Thu, January 12, 2017 @ 2:56 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Anthony Sertick, a Youngstown Municipal Court magistrate for about 16 years, will announce his candidacy next Wednesday for judge of the court.

Sertick has 25 years of experience as an attorney, assistant city law director and assistant prosecutor, and magistrate.

Sertick is the second candidate seeking the position with Carla Baldwin, a Mahoning County juvenile court magistrate, saying Wednesday that she’s running for the seat.

Both are running as Democrats. The filing deadline is Feb. 1.

Robert Milich can’t seek re-election this year because of the state’s age restrictions on judges.

