Warren's homicide rate stagnant in '16; revived overdose victims 94 times



Published: Thu, January 12, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

Warren Police Department investigated four homicides in 2016, two of them in the final two months of the year.

The four homicides matches the number the city had in 2015.

Meanwhile, police administered life-saving naloxone 94 times in 2016 – four times on the same man and twice on two other people.

Naloxone reverses the effects of a drug overdose.

Read more about the matters in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

