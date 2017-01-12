JOBS
UPDATE | Additional human remains found by crews in Lake Erie plane crash



Published: Thu, January 12, 2017 @ 1:10 p.m.

CLEVELAND — Officials announced today additional human remains were found by crews searching for the plane carrying the Fleming family, which went down over Lake Erie on Dec. 29.

Thomas Gilson, Cuyahoga County medical examiner, said attempts at identification are underway.

Crews also recovered large portions of the Cessna 525 Citation, including a wing and the rear bulkhead.

The Flemings were Mahoning Valley natives. Also on the plane with them were two family friends.

