Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners Thursday authorized a $2,500 grant from the county’s hotel bed tax revenues to the Butler Institute of American Art for hosting a traveling exhibition on the history of the guitar.

The exhibit will open here Jan. 22 and run through April 16.

“Medieval to Metal: The Art & Evolution of the Guitar” will feature 40 instruments, ranging from the intricately inlaid Moorish oud and 6-foot-long Renaissance theorbo, to the modern Italian design of the Eko and transparent acrylic bodies of California’s B.C. Rich guitars.

It also includes life-size photorealistic illustrations of historically important guitar designs, and 20 photographs of acclaimed musicians and their guitars.

Linda Macala, director of the county’s Convention and Visitors’ Bureau said, “It’s a very unique exhibit. It’s not going to be anywhere else near us in 2017, so this was a score for the Butler.”

