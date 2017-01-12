YOUNGSTOWN — The woman police say is responsible for a fatal crash earlier this week is now in the Mahoning County jail.

Jailed on charges of complicity to commit theft and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer is Nicole Mitchell, 32, of Boardman.

The charges stem from an incident early Tuesday morning, in which police said Mitchell fled from Boardman police after she and another woman shoplifted from a Market Street Walgreens. After police ended the pursuit, police said Mitchell crashed on the city’s South side, killing the passenger.

The deceased was identified as Taylor Duvall, 23, of Youngstown.

Mitchell was treated for injuries at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was taken into custody Wednesday.

Mitchell likely will face additional charges from Youngstown police related to the crash.