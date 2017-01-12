JOBS
« News Home

Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street



Published: Thu, January 12, 2017 @ 10:19 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Banks and technology companies are leadings stock lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Health care stocks also fell. Pfizer fell 1.4 percent shortly after the opening bell Thursday, the biggest decline in the Dow Jones industrial average.

Drugmakers continued to take losses a day after President-elect Donald Trump criticized their pricing policies.

The Dow fell 93 points, or 0.5 percent, to 19,859. The S&P 500 gave back 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,265. The Nasdaq composite declined 33 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,530.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33 percent.

