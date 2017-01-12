YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted a man for his involvement in what police said was a standoff at a Struthers home.

The grand jury indicted Sean Dixson, 39, of Struthers on charges of felonious assault, assault, obstructing official business, domestic violence and endangering children.

Police in SWAT gear surrounded an 8th Street home Nov. 28 after receiving a call about a reported domestic-violence incident involving Dixson.

At one point, Dixson, who was inside the home with four children, ran outside and hit a police cruiser with a stick, officers said. Police then used a stun weapon on Dixson, who ran back inside the house.

Officers using flash-bang devices, beanbag rounds and pepper spray eventually apprehended Dixson about 4 1/2-hours after the standoff began. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for mental evaluation.