YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury this afternoon indicted a Poland Township religious school principal on four counts of sexual battery involving a teenage female church member.

Township police arrested Christopher Stivers, 31, of Idora Lane, Struthers, former principal of Gospel Baptist School located on Clingan Road on Nov. 24.

Police said they received a call from the parents of a 14-year-old girl after she told them Stivers had sexually assaulted her.