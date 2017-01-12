YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 27 people including Scott Spencer, 25, of Hood Drive, on ethnic intimidation and criminal mischief.

Reports say Mill Creek Park users reported seeing anti-Semitic graffiti at various park locations over a period of a week. MetroParks police were able to identify Spencer after someone noticed that a previously unblemished spot had graffiti on it when they went past it a second time. They saw a suspect leaving the area, and notified police.

The grand jury also indicted Cameron Dyer, 30, of Ohio Ave., on disrupting public services.

On Dec. 5, reports say Dyer was arguing with firefighters at the scene of a fire on Elm Street. Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau said Dyer was upset that firefighters were not putting out the fire fast enough. Dyer had $10,000 in the house from drug sales, Bobovnyik added.

The grand jury also indicted Joseph Digiacomo, 29, of Clarencedale Ave, on vandalism, possessing criminal tools, and tampering with coin machines.

On Nov. 24, reports say the owner of Washing Well Laundry told officers two suspects entered the business and caused $2,300 in damages to a coin-operated machine and bathroom sink. The two also reportedly stole $200 in coins from the machine.