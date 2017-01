BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

AVERETTE, ANTHONY O 5/31/1961 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Impaired



BEGEOT, AMY JO 10/10/1985 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools



COFFER, KELLI DARNELL 11/3/1983 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



CRAWFORD, WILLIAM BLAIN 8/20/1990 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Official Business



DETORO, CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN 5/8/1973 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



EMERSON, FRANK G 12/10/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



HUNTER, JOHN C 4/28/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Public Indecency



MITCHELL, NICOLE E 12/31/1984 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Complicity

PLATEK, JOSHUA D 6/30/1993 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

PROVITT, ERICA E 7/5/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Loitering to Engage in Solicitation

ROGERS, TYLER R 6/25/1989 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Possession of Drugs

SCHMITT, DOMINIC 2/21/1995 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

TOLES, WALTER L 3/5/1965 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

TOTTA, MATTHEW 1/29/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Falsification



WILLIAMS, BENITA 4/2/1970 OSP Felonious Assault



==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BROWN, DANA L 7/14/1987 12/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BURNETT, SEAN ROBERT 1/14/1982 1/7/2017 BONDED OUT



CAMEROT, JOSEPH J JR 12/16/1964 1/2/2017 TIME SERVED



CARPENTER, CHRISTOPHER W 2/7/1981 1/5/2017 BONDED OUT



CASTRO, JOSE L 5/8/1965 9/3/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

CLAYTON, NORMAN EUGENE JR 5/22/1986 12/31/2016 BONDED OUT



CONYER, MAURICE M 9/26/1983 12/9/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

CORINALDI, DEVANTE A 4/28/1994 12/21/2015 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



DARBY, JOSEPH A 2/20/1989 12/12/2016 TIME SERVED



EDMONDS, TERRENCE B 4/12/1987 12/13/2016 BONDED OUT



FLAHERTY, FRANCIS JOSEPH JR 2/10/1975 11/4/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

HAMMOND, MARCO DEAN JR 4/18/1987 12/2/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HARDY, FRED ISIAH III 7/28/1989 12/2/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HENDERSON, KEVIN D 7/27/1987 9/11/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

HILL, BRANDON 6/20/1994 1/10/2017 BONDED OUT



HOBEL, SHAWN A 4/23/1982 1/4/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HOLLINSHEAD, JASMINE 4/11/1992 1/9/2017 TIME SERVED



HOPKINS, JOHN M 3/31/1968 10/26/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

JONES, TYLA SHANEESE 1/21/1994 12/26/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



KALASKY, KIMBERLY A 5/10/1981 11/17/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



KELLUM, JUSTIN JAUWN 5/29/1991 12/31/2016 BONDED OUT



LETLOW, TORI 8/22/1990 1/2/2017 BONDED OUT

MCQUEEN, CAREY LYNN 9/23/1977 9/18/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MINEARD, TRACY A 6/23/1983 9/15/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

RIOS, NOEL A 5/2/1985 1/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RUFFIN, SAVON EUGENE 6/7/1995 1/11/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



SCOTT, RUSHIE L 3/7/1994 11/10/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

SHARPE, DAVID GEORGE 12/26/1962 9/26/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SIMPSON, KALEB E 12/18/1989 1/11/2017 BONDED OUT



SLIPSKI, KIMBERLY M 10/9/1976 1/3/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



SLIPSKI, KIMBERLY MARIE 10/9/1976 1/3/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



SLY, TERENCE 8/15/1985 1/10/2017 BONDED OUT



SNYDER, CHRISTIAN JOSEPH 7/17/1981 1/7/2017 BONDED OUT



SOICH, ELIZABETH A 12/23/1980 10/14/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

STEVENS, KAITLYNN NICOLE 8/1/1996 11/15/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

STEWART, JESSE J 2/4/1980 1/8/2017 BONDED OUT



TORRES-WILLIS, MARQUISE 12/3/1997 10/23/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



VIRDEN, MYLEAH S 2/21/1991 1/11/2017 BONDED OUT

WHITE, DONALD E 3/19/1957 11/30/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

WILLIS, MARQUISE DIONNE ALLEN TORRES 12/3/1997 10/23/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

WRIGHT, SENTELL DESHAUNE LYNNE 7/13/1991 10/5/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



YERKEY, MICHAEL P 1/5/1994 1/10/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

ZELANKA, SHIRLEY ANN 1/8/1958 12/29/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE