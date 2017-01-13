AUSTINTOWN

A Cleveland moving crew braved the rain on Thursday to move Michael Willochell, a 35-year-old disabled Iraq war veteran, and his family to their new home free of charge.

Willochell has been living in an Austintown rental with his wife Dawn, their 6-year-old son Hayden and his mother Joann Plummer, who helps take care of him and her grandson. Willochell recently purchased a home in Boardman, and Keller Williams Chrevenic Realty helped arrange the move with Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, the Realtor’s moving vendor.

“It’s unbelievable,” Willochell said. “I don’t even have the words for it because you know how the world is. You can’t find very many people that will do anything like this. It means a lot.”

His mother fought back tears as she expressed her gratitude. She said the companies are validating her son’s service.

