BOARDMAN

The woman police say was the driver in a car crash that killed a 23-year-old woman appeared in court today on charges related to the incident.

Nicole Mitchell, 32, of Argyle Avenue, appeared in Mahoning County Area Court here for arraignment on a misdemeanor charge of complicity to commit theft and a felony charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. She might face additional charges from Youngstown police related to the accident, which killed Taylor Duvall, 23, of Youngstown.

Mitchell entered not-guilty pleas to both charges Thursday afternoon. Judge Joseph M. Houser set her bond at $50,000 and $5,000 for the felony and misdemeanor charges, respectively, and she was taken back to the Mahoning County jail

The charges stem from an incident that occurred early Tuesday. Township police were dispatched to Walgreens at Market Street and U.S. Route 224 on a theft call shortly before 1:30 a.m. A store employee reported that suspects fledafter one woman left the store with a cart full of items, including diapers and deodorant.

For more on the case, read Friday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.