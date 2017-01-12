YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners this morning authorized a $2,500 grant from the county’s hotel bed tax revenues to the Butler Institute of American Art for hosting a traveling exhibition on the history of the guitar.

The exhibit will open here Jan. 22 and run through April 16.

“Medieval to Metal: The Art & Evolution of the Guitar” will feature 40 instruments, ranging from the intricately inlaid Moorish oud and 6-foot-long Renaissance theorbo, to the modern Italian design of the Eko and transparent acrylic bodies of California’s B.C. Rich guitars.

It also includes life-size photorealistic illustrations of historically important guitar designs, and 20 photographs of acclaimed musicians and their guitars.

The Butler is working with local musicians to present some ancillary programs related to the exhibit.

The museum also will show videos of legendary performances of iconic guitarists throughout the run of the exhibition.

A schedule of the events will be posted soon at butlerart.com.

The exhibit was developed by the National Guitar Museum based in the New York City area, which creates traveling exhibits from its extensive collection, but does not have a building that is open to the public.

Admission to the Butler, 524 Wick Ave., is free, as is the guitar exhibit’s opening day reception from 1 to 3 p.m. The Butler is open Tuesday through Sunday.

The commissioners also reappointed retired Youngstown Police Detective Sgt. Delphine Baldwin-Casey to the county Children Services Board for three years.