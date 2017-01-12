JOBS
Census worker finds weed, electricity in vacant home



Published: Thu, January 12, 2017 @ 10:53 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A census worker alerted police to a small marijuana growing operation at an abandoned house at 1117 Lansdowne Blvd.

The worker called officers at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday to tell him he smelled marijuana coming from the vacant house with an open door and electricity on, according to a police report.

Police found the growing operation in the attic including four suspected marijuana plants, two grow lamps, two fans and other marijuana growing equipment, the report stated. There was no one inside the house when police arrived.

