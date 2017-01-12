JOBS
Canfield wrestling coach named Division II Coach of the Year



Published: Thu, January 12, 2017 @ 1:43 p.m.

CANFIELD — The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches' Association named Dean Conley, Canfield High School wrestling coach, the Division II Coach of the Year.

Conley is a graduate of Ohio State University and is in his 18th year as the head coach of the wrestling team. Last season, Conley helped guide the Cardinals to a state runner-up finish, including four state placers and one state champion. The 2015-16 team also had the highest team GPA in school history at 3.235.

Career highlights for Conley include a career dual-meet record of 192-94, 31 EOWL champions, 31 sectional champions, seven district champions, 27 state qualifiers, 17 state placers and one state champion. He teaches world history, counter terrorism, and honors global policy .

He lives in Canfield with his wife Michelle and daughter Alex.

