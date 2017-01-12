BOARDMAN — A township woman who police say was the driver during a fatal crash earlier this week entered pleas of not guilty to two charges in Mahoning County Area Court here this afternoon.

Nicole Mitchell, 32, of Argyle Avenue, appeared for arraignment on charges of complicity to commit theft and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Judge Joseph M. Houser set her bond at $5,000 and $50,000, on the respective charges.

She was returned to the Mahoning County jail, where she was booked Wednesday after being released from the hospital.

Mitchell reportedly was driving a vehicle that led Boardman police on a brief chase early Tuesday morning, then crashed at Zedaker and Compton avenues on Youngstown's South Side. Taylor Duvall, 23, of Youngstown, was killed in the crash.

Police said the pair were fleeing after shoplifting from a Walgreens on Market Street.

Youngstown police likely will pursue additional charges against Mitchell related to the accident.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com