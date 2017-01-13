Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The unseasonably warm weather that caused flooding in areas today is expected to come with another price Friday and Saturday: frozen-over roads.

The 2 inches or so of rain that fell today in the Mahoning Valley is expected to freeze Friday, making the morning commute treacherous, said Brian Mitchell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

The temperature will be in the upper 20s for most of the morning with a high around 30 in the afternoon. The low Friday night will be in the low 20s, Mitchell said.

That’s a far cry from today’s high of 61 degrees, which was reached about 1 p.m., and shy of the record-high temperature for Jan. 12 of 64 degrees in 1898, Mitchell said.

Though dry Friday, freezing rain could fall Saturday, creating even more havoc on Valley roads, he said.

