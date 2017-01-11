YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and the Community Police Unit Tuesday serving search warrants investigating drug activity about 4:35 p.m. at a 609 Delaware Ave. home found three handguns.

Arrested at the home on drug charges was Michael Brown, 27, who lists the home as his address. He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

Also found were five bags of crack cocaine and a digital scale.

Officers also served a warrant at a 16 Eleanor Ave. home about 5:35 p.m. There police found $415, three scales, two bags of crack cocaine and a small amount of fentanyl.

Arrested there on drug charges was Elijah Hodges, 22, of Millett Avenue; Terrance Sly, 31, who lists the home as his address; and Rikya Wright, 19, who also lists the home as her address.