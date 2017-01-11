YOUNGSTOWN

While an official cause of death has not yet been determined, a representative of the Mahoning County Coroner’s office said that the victim of a fatal crash Tuesday sustained multiple head and neck injuries.

That determination was reached after forensic pathologist Dr. Joseph Ohr performed an autopsy today on Taylor Duvall, 23, of Pasadena Avenue.

Duvall was the passenger of a vehicle that rolled over at Zedaker and Compton avenues on the South side after the vehicle reportedly fled from Boardman police early Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was Nicole Mitchell, 32, of Boardman. Boardman police have warrants out for Mitchell’s arrest on charges of complicity to commit theft and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, which is a third-degree felony offense.

Mitchell was hospitalized as of Tuesday. An update on her status was not immediately available, but police have said they expected to book her on the charges when she is released.