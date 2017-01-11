YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Board of Education's emergency meeting, called this morning for 5:30 tonight, won't happen.

It's being rescheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m., district CEO Krish Mohip told The Vindicator in an email this afternoon.

The Vindicator had objected to the meeting being announced as an emergency on short notice, for the purpose of choosing a board president and vice president. The board has a deadline to choose by Friday.

“Since the board could have scheduled a regular special meeting with 48 hours notification well in advance of Jan. 15, I contend this argument is specious,” said Mark Sweetwood, managing editor for news content.