JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Youngstown school board meeting being reset to Friday



Published: Wed, January 11, 2017 @ 3:23 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Board of Education's emergency meeting, called this morning for 5:30 tonight, won't happen.

It's being rescheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m., district CEO Krish Mohip told The Vindicator in an email this afternoon.

The Vindicator had objected to the meeting being announced as an emergency on short notice, for the purpose of choosing a board president and vice president. The board has a deadline to choose by Friday.

“Since the board could have scheduled a regular special meeting with 48 hours notification well in advance of Jan. 15, I contend this argument is specious,” said Mark Sweetwood, managing editor for news content.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes