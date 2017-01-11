WARREN — Northeast Ohio Adoption Services invites Ohio couples or singles to register for their free adoption/foster care pre-placement education series starting Saturday through Jan. 31 at NOAS, 5000 E. Market St., Suite 26. The sign-up deadline is Thursday.



People who have been considering becoming a foster or adoptive parent, adults over 21, can find out more about Ohio children and teens served by the child welfare system while waiting for the stability of a permanent home.

Participants can learn more about the care, commitment, and strategies that often are helpful when kids need a family to grow up safer and healthier.

Call Cindy Wallis at 1-800-686-6627, ext. 126. Get the information packet in the mail and register to see if adoption or becoming a foster parent can be the right choice.

