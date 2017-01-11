JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man gets 35-to-life for 2015 shooting death



Published: Wed, January 11, 2017 @ 12:28 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man convicted of complicity to commit aggravated murder was sentenced today to 35 years-to-life in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Lou D'Apolito sentenced Leonard Savage, 22, who was convicted in November following a trial for taking part in the Nov. 25, 2015, shooting death of Thomas Owens, 33, of Burbank Avenue as Owens sat in a car on West Myrtle Avenue.

Two other people are also charged in the case.

Prosecutors said Owens was killed because he had pleaded guilty several years ago to charges he accidentally killed Savage's uncle.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes