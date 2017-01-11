YOUNGSTOWN — A man convicted of complicity to commit aggravated murder was sentenced today to 35 years-to-life in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Lou D'Apolito sentenced Leonard Savage, 22, who was convicted in November following a trial for taking part in the Nov. 25, 2015, shooting death of Thomas Owens, 33, of Burbank Avenue as Owens sat in a car on West Myrtle Avenue.

Two other people are also charged in the case.

Prosecutors said Owens was killed because he had pleaded guilty several years ago to charges he accidentally killed Savage's uncle.