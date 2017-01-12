GIRARD

Garell T. Williams was arraigned Wednesday in Girard Municipal Court on felony escape and numerous other charges associated with a Jan. 4 traffic stop, during which Williams escaped from a Liberty police car.

Williams, 24, of Brooklyn Avenue in Youngstown, is being held in jail without eligibility to make bond until his next hearing.

The matter will result in disciplinary action for the three Liberty police officers who were handling the arrest, Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone said.

“Because of this, we’re going over our policy and there’s schooling for all three,” Tisone said. “I think they learned a valuable lesson.”

The officers involved are Robert Altier, Chad McGarry and Sgt. Dan Kovach.

