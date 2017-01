BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BEACHAM, IZAIAH ZANDRE 5/5/1995 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



BROWN, MICHAEL CALVIN 10/11/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

COOPER, ASHLEY M 9/28/1993 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE Probation Violation



EMERSON, FRANK G 12/10/1975 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



HASLAM, JOHN 11/25/1962 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Fugitive From Justice



HODGES, ELIJAH NAMAAN 12/31/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

JOHNSON, BUTLER V 10/9/1991 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



NEAL, EARL 9/20/1975 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FRA Suspension



PREST, STEVEN A 4/18/1983 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



SALINAS, COVEY 1/21/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

SHAW, RAHMANH KEITH 2/27/1975 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Forgery



SLY, TERENCE 8/15/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

TAYLOR, RAMON 11/7/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

WILLIAMS, BENITA 4/2/1970 OSP Felonious Assault



WOODS, JAMES E 10/11/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



WRIGHT, RIKYA 6/7/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



YERKEY, MICHAEL P 1/5/1994 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Fictitious Tags

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ABU-ENJEELA, SAMMY 5/14/1986 1/10/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



BIELIK, COREY SCOTT 6/1/1988 7/14/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BURKS, KELVIN 2/9/1990 1/8/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



CASTRO, JOSE L 5/8/1965 9/3/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

CONYER, MAURICE M 9/26/1983 12/9/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

CORINALDI, DEVANTE A 4/28/1994 12/21/2015 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



EBERHARDT, IMARI NICOLE 12/11/1996 11/21/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GOOD, DANIEL PAUL 2/17/1991 12/6/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



HAMMOND, MARCO DEAN JR 4/18/1987 12/2/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

HARDY, FRED ISIAH III 7/28/1989 12/2/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

HARRIS, THERISA 6/3/1971 1/10/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



HELMS, STEPHEN M 4/16/1962 1/10/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



HENDERSON, KEVIN D 7/27/1987 9/11/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

HILL, BRANDON 6/20/1994 1/10/2017 BONDED OUT

HOPKINS, JOHN M 3/31/1968 10/26/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

JOHNSON, SIEJUAN P 3/12/1988 1/10/2017 BONDED OUT



LYNCH, DAVID KEITH JR 1/29/1985 1/8/2017 BONDED OUT

MANDA, SAMANTHA ANN 1/6/1980 1/9/2017 BONDED OUT



MASSROCK, ALLAURA M 2/17/1986 12/15/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MCQUEEN, CAREY LYNN 9/23/1977 9/18/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

NEW, ALEX B 4/21/1997 12/11/2016 BONDED OUT



ROSE, CHERYL LEE 10/4/1969 1/3/2017 TIME SERVED



SCOTT, RUSHIE L 3/7/1994 11/10/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SUMMERS, STACY 12/5/1981 1/9/2017 BONDED OUT



TABOR, TRISTAN M 6/17/1985 1/10/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

TORRES, SUZZETTE 6/16/1989 1/6/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

TORRES-WILLIS, MARQUISE 12/3/1997 10/23/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



ULIS, DANIEL 2/18/1974 9/7/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WATTERS, BRANDY A 12/20/1994 1/9/2017 BONDED OUT

WHITE, DONALD E 3/19/1957 11/30/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

WILLIAMS, GARELL TARON 8/3/1992 1/10/2017 BONDED OUT



WILLIS, MARQUISE DIONNE ALLEN TORRES 12/3/1997 10/23/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



WRIGHT, SENTELL DESHAUNE LYNNE 7/13/1991 10/5/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC