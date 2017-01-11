WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appears willing to put more bite into a law that requires public schools to help learning-disabled students.

Most of the justices seemed to agree during arguments today that school districts must offer more than the bare minimum of services to children with special needs. But they struggled over how to clarify the law without inviting even more litigation between frustrated parents and schools.

The court is considering an appeal from the parents of an autistic teen in Colorado who say their public school did not do enough to help their son. They are seeking reimbursement for the cost of private school.

The case could have major implications for millions of disabled students in the nation's public schools.