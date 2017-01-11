CLEVELAND — The cockpit voice recorder that was recovered following the disappearance of a private plane recorded the entire flight, a Cleveland TV station reported today.

Fox 8 quoted a National Transportation Safety Board representative as stating: “An initial readout of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was conducted at NTSB’s recorder laboratory in Washington, D.C. on January 9, 2017. The review indicated that the CVR worked normally, and the entire accident flight was captured on the recording.”

The NTSB reportedly will assemble a team to compose a transcript of the CVR’s recorded sounds. Information from that process “will be released later in the NTSB’s investigation,” Fox 8 reported.

A Cessna 525 Citation carrying six passengers, including Boardman natives John and Suzanne Fleming, went missing over Lake Erie Dec. 29. A search-and-recovery operation has since found significant pieces of wreckage.