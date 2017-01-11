ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway's pick this time around.

"It's official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!" Elway tweeted this afternoon.

The 44-year-old ex-Colorado quarterback built a reputation as one of the league's best secondary coaches as he worked his way through the ranks in San Francisco, Houston and Cincinnati before serving as Dolphins defensive coordinator last season and helping Miami end an eight-year playoff drought.

"Becoming head coach of the Denver Broncos is a dream job for many reasons," Joseph said in a statement. "The Broncos have an unbelievable winning tradition and great fan support. But what makes this even more special is it's a place that's ready to win.

"This is not a rebuilding situation – it's a reboot. There is a culture of winning here, and the standards around here won't change. Those are to win championships."

Joseph, who will be formally introduced as the team's 16th head coach Thursday, impressed Elway in 2015 when Gary Kubiak got the job and the Broncos even tried to hire him as their defensive coordinator, a move the Bengals blocked. So, he stayed in Cincinnati for another year as secondary coach before joining Adam Gase's staff in Miami.