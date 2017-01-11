BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating a vehicle theft reported at a Stadler Avenue residence.

Police responded to an apartment complex on the street Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

A man told police that sometime overnight, someone stole his 2011 Chevy Malibu from the carport at the apartment complex. He also reported that the vehicle was left unlocked, with the key in the cup holder.

Township police did not have a suspect at the time the report was filed. The stolen vehicle was entered into a database, according to the report.