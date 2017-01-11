YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman man today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court was sentenced to 17 years in prison for a July 19 homicide on the North Side.

De'Ondre Gayles, 21, was sentenced by Judge Anthony M. D'Apolito on charges of voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felonious assault for the shooting at DuPont and Hammaker streets that killed Ralph Thomas, 20, of Church Hill Road in Girard.

Police said Thomas was killed as he sat in his car during a marijuana sale.