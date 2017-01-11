CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Family members of nine slain church worshippers confronted Dylann Roof on today, one of them shouting at the condemned killer as he stared ahead emotionless during his formal sentencing hearing. Others offered forgiveness and love, urging Roof to accept God into his life.

An aunt of 26-year-old Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim killed during the 2015 slayings at a black church, demanded that the avowed white supremacist look at her as she talked about her nephew's "great, big heart" that couldn't be donated because of the shooting investigation.

"Dylann," Janet Scott said quietly as she started speaking. "Dylann! DYLANN!" she said, her voice rising. Toward the end of her remarks, she said, "I wish you would look at me, boy."

Roof, 22, didn't look up as more than a dozen grieving people spoke. Instead, he gazed ahead, his head tilted down slightly as he has during much of the trial.

A jury sentenced an unrepentant Roof to death on Tuesday. Roof had one final opportunity to ask for mercy, but instead told jurors he still "felt like I had to do it."

Family members of the victims testified at Roof's trial, but the formal sentencing hearing gave them a chance to speak directly to Roof, without prosecutors or the judge interrupting or asking questions. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel will formally sentence Roof later today.

Felicia Sanders, who survived the shooting, said she forgave Roof, echoing comments she made after the shooting. But she noted Roof has done nothing to save himself.

Sanders brought her bullet-torn, blood-stained Bible she had with her on the night of the June 17, 2015. She told Roof he still lives in her head, and that when she hears a balloon pop or fireworks it returns her to that night.

"Most importantly, I can't shut my eyes to pray," Sanders said.