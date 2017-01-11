SHARON, Pa. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union wants authorities to release information on the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old transgender suspect during a domestic dispute in western Pennsylvania.

The ACLU today asked Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson Jr. and police for a “full accounting.”

Pennsylvania State Police have said Sean Marie Hake was fatally shot by an unnamed Sharon police officer just before midnight Friday. Police say Hake’s mother called to report a disturbance and that Hake was shot after the situation “escalated.”

Karson has said he hoped to release information from his review of the shooting by today, but didn’t schedule a news conference or return a call for comment.

Hake was born female but was transitioning to male and, according to the ACLU, used the name Sean Ryan Hake.