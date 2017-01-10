YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City School District Treasurer Sherry Tyson has left school board's reorganization meeting after arguing with board member Dario Hunter about the meeting's end.

Members loudly argued as to whether to vote for president despite the two-hour time limit passing for conducing board business.

Earlier, at least three board members – Hunter, Jackie Adair and Corinne Sanderson, all said Brenda Kimble, board president, was unfit to lead the board this year.

Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip later intervened in an argument between board members Adair and Michael Murphy.

The two argued about a speech Adair refused to give until all board members were present when member Ronald Shadd excused himself for a bathroom break.

A 3-4 vote did not adjourn the meeting, and the school board does not yet have a president as of 8:20 p.m.