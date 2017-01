YOUNGSTOWN

Tonight's East High School boys' varsity and junior varsity basketball games vs. Lakeview at home have been postponed.

The postponements are because Youngstown City Schools are closed today.

City schools CEO Krish Mohip's Update meeting set for tonight is still scheduled.

The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. in the board meeting room of the Irene Ward administration building, 20 W. Wood St.