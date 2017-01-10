YOUNGSTOWN

A passenger in a car fleeing Boardman police was killed about 1:30 a.m. today after the car she was in flipped over on Zedaker Avenue near Compton Avenue.

The driver of the car escaped but was found by police hiding underneath a sandbox at a nearby home. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police are not releasing the victim's name at this point, saying her family has yet to be notified.

Youngstown is handling the crash investigation aspect of the case.