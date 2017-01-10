YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court have found Michael Paige, 26, guilty of murder and tampering with evidence in the March 1, 2012 shooting death of Munir Blake in a Lora Avenue apartment.

Blake was killed during an argument over stolen electricity.

Jurors deliberated about two and a half hours before delivering their verdicts.

