YOUNGSTOWN — The victim of a fatal car crash that followed a police chase early this morning has been identified by the Mahoning County Coroner’s office.

Taylor Duvall, 23, of Pasadena Avenue was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle that Boardman police pursued after a drug-store theft.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. Police said the vehicle rolled over at Zedaker and Compton avenues on the South Side after township police terminated the chase.

A news release from the coroner’s office states that forensic pathologist Dr. Joseph Ohr confirmed Duvall’s identity based on tattoos found on her body and described by her family. The coroner’s office reports she was not wearing a seat belt.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

