JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Mahoning coroner IDs woman in fatal crash today



Published: Tue, January 10, 2017 @ 3:04 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The victim of a fatal car crash that followed a police chase early this morning has been identified by the Mahoning County Coroner’s office.

Taylor Duvall, 23, of Pasadena Avenue was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle that Boardman police pursued after a drug-store theft.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. Police said the vehicle rolled over at Zedaker and Compton avenues on the South Side after township police terminated the chase.

A news release from the coroner’s office states that forensic pathologist Dr. Joseph Ohr confirmed Duvall’s identity based on tattoos found on her body and described by her family. The coroner’s office reports she was not wearing a seat belt.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes