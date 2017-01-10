JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Jurors begin deliberations in Michael Paige homicide trial



Published: Tue, January 10, 2017 @ 1:00 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court have started their deliberations in the murder case against Michael Paige.

Paige is accused of the March 1, 2012, shooting death of Munir Blake, 31, in a Lora Avenue apartment.

Police said Blake was arguing with another tenant, Jasmine Fletcher, because Fletcher was tapping into his electricity and that Paige, Fletcher’s cousin, shot Blake nine times.

Paige was tried for Blake’s death in 2014. Jurors found him not guilty of aggravated murder but deadlocked on lesser charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter. Prosecutors opted to retry him.

Fletcher was called as a defense witness earlier today but refused to testify, invoking her Fifth Amendment rights. She pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the case but has yet to be sentenced.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes