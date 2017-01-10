YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court have started their deliberations in the murder case against Michael Paige.

Paige is accused of the March 1, 2012, shooting death of Munir Blake, 31, in a Lora Avenue apartment.

Police said Blake was arguing with another tenant, Jasmine Fletcher, because Fletcher was tapping into his electricity and that Paige, Fletcher’s cousin, shot Blake nine times.

Paige was tried for Blake’s death in 2014. Jurors found him not guilty of aggravated murder but deadlocked on lesser charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter. Prosecutors opted to retry him.

Fletcher was called as a defense witness earlier today but refused to testify, invoking her Fifth Amendment rights. She pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the case but has yet to be sentenced.

