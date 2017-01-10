JOBS
Testimony to resume in Paige trial



Published: Tue, January 10, 2017 @ 9:17 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

After taking a break Monday testimony will be resuming shortly in the Michael Paige murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Paige, 26, is accused of the March 1, 2012, shooting death of Munir Blake, 31, inside a Lora Avenue apartment building after Blake was arguing with Paige's cousin, Jasmine Fletcher, over Flercher stealing electricity from Blake.

Paige was tried in 2014 for Blake's death and a jury found him not guilty of aggravated murder. They could not reach verdicts on lesser charges of aggravated murder and manslaughter so prosecutors decided to retry him on those charges.

