POLAND — School board members have approved resolutions to renew two five-year issues – a 5.7-mill, emergency levy to generate $2.2 million annually; and a 1-mill permanent improvement levy to generate $380,839 annually – for the May 2 primary election.

The 5.7-mill levy would cost an owner of a $100,000 home $174 per year, and the 1-mill levy would cost that same homeowner $30 per year if continued by voters, said board Treasurer Janet Muntean.

The levies provide the bulk of revenue for the district’s general operating fund and also for district improvements.

In other business, the board discussed the coming dates for strategic planning committee meetings for the district.

The start of strategic planning follows a period of uncertainty. After Poland voters overwhelmingly rejected a bond issue to build new facilities last year, district officials have been carefully considering their next step to address facility needs.

The next step of the plan is having a meeting of various stakeholders – board members, Superintendent David Janofa, district staff members and community members – to form an executive planning committee.

Subgroups composed of “interested staff and community stakeholders” will focus on finance, facilities, technology, curriculum and communication/marketing.

About 60 of the total 80 community stakeholders are invited to attend a public executive committee meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Poland Seminary High School auditorium. The second scheduled meeting will include public participation on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the high school auditorium.

“I think there’s a genuine excitement from the board of education that we’ll have an opportunity to hear from our stakeholders,” Janofa said.

Anyone interested in participating in one of the groups should contact board member Larry Dinopoulos at LDinopoulos@polandschools.org.

Board vice president Elinor Zedaker was also recognized by the Ohio Board of Education for her 25 years of service in Poland schools.