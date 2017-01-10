JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pa. man pleads guilty to assaulting Brookfield police officer



Published: Tue, January 10, 2017 @ 6:31 p.m.

WARREN — Raheem A. Brantley, 30 of Johnstown, Pa., was convicted at trial today of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest in an Oct. 19 incident in Brookfield Township.

He will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 by Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Police say Brantley assaulted Brookfield Police Chief Dan Faustino while trying avoid being arrested at the Subway restaurant on Warren-Sharon Road.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes