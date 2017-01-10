WARREN — Raheem A. Brantley, 30 of Johnstown, Pa., was convicted at trial today of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest in an Oct. 19 incident in Brookfield Township.

He will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 by Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Police say Brantley assaulted Brookfield Police Chief Dan Faustino while trying avoid being arrested at the Subway restaurant on Warren-Sharon Road.