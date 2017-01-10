JOBS
Mahoning recycling director suggests big change in Boardman drop-off sites



Published: Tue, January 10, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County’s recycling director recommended a drastic change in drop-off recycling in Boardman.

The county’s solid-waste policy committee, however, opted to try a less drastic solution for the problem of overflowing recyclables.

Lou Vega, county recycling director, suggested closing the current drop-off recycling sites at the Boardman Township hall and at the fire station at Shields Road and Lockwood Boulevard, which are regularly overflowing with recyclables between collections, and replacing them with a “super site” near Market Street and U.S. Route 224.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

